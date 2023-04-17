Reference to Maulana Azad in Class 11 textbook was deleted in 2014-15, says NCERT

April 17, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - New Delhi

The reference to freedom fighter and India’s first Education Minister Maulana Azad was dropped from the Class 11 political science textbook in 2014-2015, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) said.

“This was done as a regular practice of reprinting NCERT textbooks, updating and correcting the information,” the NCERT said.

It claimed that the textbook for the 2014-15 session was finalised for printing in October 2013.

The Hindu had reported on April 12 that Mr. Azad’s reference appeared in the older version of the textbook but not in the latest version.

The NCERT also claimed that the 2019 and 2020 versions of the textbook did not have Mr. Azad’s reference.

In the first chapter of the textbook, titled ‘Constitution - Why and How’, a line about the Constituent Assembly meetings previously had mention of Azad too. It now reads, “Usually, Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajendra Prasad, Sardar Patel, or B.R. Ambedkar chaired these Committees.”

In another statement, the NCERT said, “In view of avoiding any confusion at the level of teachers and students, minor deletion or addition if any are not notified. In context of rationalisation, some minor deletion (a sentence, word or a phrase) were done, and not included in details of notification of rationalisation, as this was under regular process of reprinting of textbooks.”

As part of its “syllabus rationalisation” exercise last year, the NCERT, citing “overlapping” and “irrelevant” as reasons, dropped certain portions from the course, including lessons on the Gujarat riots, Mughal courts, Emergency, Cold War, Naxalite movement and others, from its textbooks.

The NCERT described the omissions as a possible oversight but refused to undo the deletions, saying they were based on the recommendations of experts. Earlier, NCERT Director Dinesh Saklani claimed that the changes which were “missed” in the rationalisation booklet would be notified soon.

The other deletions from the Class 12 political science textbook for the new academic session are “Gandhiji’s death had magical effect on communal situation in the country”, “Gandhi’s pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity provoked Hindu extremists” and “Organisations like RSS were banned for some time”.



