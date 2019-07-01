Refer teachers’ reservation Bill to Parliament panel, says Opposition

Opposition members in the Lok Sabha on Monday demanded that a Bill related to reservation in filling vacant position in Central universities be referred to the Standing Committee for a comprehensive review.

Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Bill 2019, which seeks to replace an ordinance issued in March, will help fill about 8,000 existing vacancies in 41 Central universities. The Bill proposes to make universities the base unit rather than a department for the purpose of providing reservation for filling teachers’ position in central educational institutions.

Human Resource Development Minister (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Bill 2019 also has provision of 10% reservation for economically weaker section (EWS). The government has already allocated ₹770 crore for reservation of EWS, he said. While moving the Bill for passage, the Minister said it aims to provide reservation for posts in appointments made by direct recruitment of persons belonging to the SC, ST, Socially and Economically Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections to teachers’ cadre in certain Central education institutions.

Participating in the debate, Congress leader Adhir Rajan Chowdhury said his party is not opposed to the contents of the Bill but questioned the urgency of issuing an ordinance days before announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. “I would oppose the invocation of an ordinance...this kind of arbitrary invocation does not augur well for a vibrant democracy,” Mr. Chowdhury said.

He said the BJP-led government had invoked the maximum number of ordinances in the history of Parliamentary democracy in the country. Mr. Chowdhury demanded that the Bill be referred to the Standing Committee for a comprehensive examination.

Observing that reservation in the past was only given to socially and educationally backward sections and not to economically backward sections, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A. Raja demanded that 10% reservation of EWS be kept in abeyance and the Bill be sent to a Parliamentary Committee for scrutiny. He said that the DMK was opposed to the 10% reservation for EWS.

Pratima Mondal from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) wanted to know why the government came out with an ordinance three days prior to the announcement of the Lok Sabha election. She said the government was displaying authoritarian features. Raising questions on the implementation of the Bill, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule asked how the reservation will be applied for the post of Vice Chancellor.

Janata Dal (United) MP Rajiv Rajan said the Bill should have been passed without debate.

On the need for an ordinance, Mr. Nishank said it was issued as the Supreme Court declined to consider the government’s view and rejected a review petition. In March, the Cabinet had cleared an ordinance on the reservation mechanism for the appointment of faculties in universities.

The University Grants Commission had announced in March last year that an individual department will be considered as the base unit to calculate the number of teaching posts to be reserved for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates, following an order by the Allahabad High Court in April 2017. The Supreme Court had in February dismissed a review petition filed by the Human Resource Development Ministry after its Special Leave Petition against the court order was rejected by the apex court. This was met with protests from teachers and students across the country.