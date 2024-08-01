GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reduce minimum age to contest polls from 25 to 21: AAP MP

Raghav Chadha says India is one of the youngest countries but with an ageing political class

Updated - August 01, 2024 07:58 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 07:44 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Arguing for incentivising the youth to bring them into politics, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha implored the government to bring down the minimum age to contest elections from 25 to 21 years. 

He was speaking in the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour. Mr. Chadha said India was one of the youngest countries but with an ageing political class. “The average age in India is 29. About 65% of our population is less than 35-years-old. And 50% of our population is 25 years and below,” the AAP MP said.

Also Read | Parliament Session updates on August 1

But the age of our public representatives was growing older. “In the first Lok Sabha, you will be surprised to know 26% of the MPs were below 40 years of age. But in the 17th Lok Sabha, which concluded two and half months ago, only 12% of the members were below 40. We are a young country with old politicians,” Mr. Chadha said. 

Mr. Chadha said politics had gained ill-repute and while younger generations aspire to be engineers and doctors, rarely did any one chose politics as their career. “I urge the government to reduce the minimum age to contest polls from 25 to 21 years. If an 18-year-old can cast the vote to decide the future of the country, then why can’t they contest elections at 21 years of age,” Mr. Chadha said. 

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party / parliament / Rajya Sabha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.