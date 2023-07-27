HamberMenu
'Red diary' latest product of Congress's 'loot ki dukan', will defeat party in elections: PM Modi in Sikar

It is said that the Congress’ “dark deeds” are recorded in the diary, PM Modi said at a rally in Sikar

July 27, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - Sikar (Rajasthan)

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting in Sikar, Rajashtan on July 27, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting in Sikar, Rajashtan on July 27, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27 hit out at the Rajasthan Government over sacked Minister Rajendra Gudha’s “red diary”, saying it is a fresh product of the Congress’ “loot ki dukan” which will defeat the party in elections in the State.

It is said that the Congress’ “dark deeds” are recorded in the diary, PM Modi said at a rally in Sikar.

The “red diary” was recently produced by Mr. Gudha in the State Assembly. He claimed the diary contained the details of alleged irregular financial transactions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The “red diary” is a fresh product of the Congress’ “loot ki dukan”. It is said that the “dark deeds” of the Congress are recorded in the diary, which will defeat the party in elections in the State, PM Modi said.

He also targeted the Gehlot Government over various recruitment paper leaks in the State.

A paper leak industry is running in Rajasthan. The Congress Government will have to be removed to fulfil the dreams of youths, he said.

There is only one slogan this time — ‘Nahi Sahega Rajasthan’. Rajasthan will not tolerate atrocities on sisters and daughters.

Today in Rajasthan, there is only one voice, one slogan — lotus will win, lotus will bloom, he added.

Earlier, PM Modi dedicated 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to the nation and described them as one-stop centres for farmers that would pave the way for their prosperity.

He said the Centre has taken decisions in the interest of farmers for nine years and created arrangements from seed to market for them.

India, he said, could only develop when its villages do and his government was working to provide in villages every facility that is available in cities.

“Our government will not allow farmers to suffer due to the price of urea,” PM Modi said.

Farmers in India, he elaborated, get a sack of urea for ₹266. This is available in Pakistan for about ₹800, for ₹720 in Bangladesh and ₹2,100 in China.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was supposed to attend the programme but could not due to problems in his feet, he said.

“He has been ill for a few days. I pray for his good health,” the Prime Minister said about the Congress leader.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Gehlot alleged that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had cancelled his speech at the Sikar event. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), however, said it was informed by Gehlot’s office that he will not be able to attend the programme. It also said he was “most welcome” to join the programme.

Mr. Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Sikar on July 27, according to an official statement.

The Prime Minister said at the rally that creating modern infrastructure in Rajasthan is a government’s priority.

