Rectify discrepancies in Class 12 results, Naveen urges Javadekar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday took up the issue of discrepancies in subject-wise results of Class 12 CBSE results with Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar.

“It is noticed that some bright students have got very low or even single-digit marks in certain subjects, whereas they have secured very high marks in other subjects. There are apparent deficiencies in the subject-wise mark sheets. It is also apprehended that the moderation scheme has not been applied uniformly for the students of Bhubaneswar Zone,” said Mr. Patnaik in a letter to Mr. Javadekar.

Stating that students and their parents were in a state of shock and disbelief and were going through trauma, the Chief Minister said “unless immediate action is taken for proper re-evaluation of the answer sheets of the affected students, these students would be deprived of college admission.”

Initially, the results of thousands of students of the Bhubaneswar Zone were shown as withheld on the CBSE website.

Mr. Patnaik requested the HRD Minister to look into the matter and issue appropriate directions to the CBSE authorities on the issue.