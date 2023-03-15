ADVERTISEMENT

Recruitment for 5,151 vacancies in Indo-Tibetan Border Police force is underway, Centre tells Lok Sabha

March 15, 2023 02:53 am | Updated 02:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Cabinet Committee on Security had earlier sanctioned the increasing the strength of the force from the current 88,000 to 97,000

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday that there are 5,151 vacancies in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force (ITBP). The ITBP is the primary force deployed along the border with China.

“The recruitment for 5,151 vacancies in various ranks by the ITBP as well as recruitment agencies is currently underway. Recruitment in the force is an ongoing process and is being conducted regularly for the vacancies arising in the force,” Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The Budget allocation for ITBP has seen a consistent rise since 2020-21, the data showed. The funds allocated for ITBP stood at ₹6,387.33 crore in 2020-21, which increased to ₹7,588.43 in 2021-22 and ₹8,196.98 crore in 2022-2023.

On February 15, the Cabinet Committee on Security sanctioned raising of seven battalions of the ITBP by 2025-26. This will increase the strength of the force from the current 88,000 to 97,000.

