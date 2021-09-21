Recovery of explosives: NIA carries out multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar:

21 September 2021 13:10 IST

Residences searched in Baramulla, Kulgam and Anantnag districts as well as Doda and Kishtwar.

Multiple raids were conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in a case related to the recovery of explosives in Jammu earlier this year.

Preliminary reports suggested that NIA sleuths raided and searched several residences in Srinagar, north Kashmir's Baramulla district, south Kashmir's Kulgam and Anantnag districts and the Chenab Valley's Doda and Kishtwar.

“The searches are on,” an official said.

Advertising

Advertising

Initial reports suggested that electronic gadgets such as cellphones and laptops were seized and a number of people were questioned.