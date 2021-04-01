Recovering well after bypass surgery, says President Ram Nath Kovind

He thanks his doctors and caregivers

Days after a successful bypass heart surgery, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said he was recovering well and thanked his doctors and caregivers.

“I’ve been recovering well after the bypass surgery, thanks to the amazing dedication of the doctors and caregivers,” Mr. Kovind was quoted by the official handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“I’m touched by messages, from citizens and leaders from India and abroad, wishing me speedy recovery. It’s difficult to express in words my gratitude to you all!,” the President added.

On March 30, the President underwent a heart surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi after being referred by the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital.

Last week, Mr. Kovind went to R&R hospital after complaining of chest pain.

“I congratulate the team of doctors for the successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted on Tuesday.