Records of freedom fighters to be digitised to mark 75 years of Independence: Minister

Precaution will be taken to save records during demolition for Central Vista project, says Kishan Reddy.

Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Monday said the National Archives’ records related to freedom fighters would be digitised within a year as a part of the commemoration of 75 years of Independence next year.

Mr. Reddy, who took over the Culture and Tourism Ministries after the Cabinet reshuffle last week, visited the National Archives on Monday morning. After his visit, he told media that the National Archives of India, which houses over 18 crore pages, 64,000 volumes and 1.2 lakh maps, had started the digitisation process, but it would take a long time to complete.

“The records of the freedom movement and freedom fighters would be digitised in the coming year as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,” he said, referring to the year-long series of activities leading up to Independence Day 2022.

Mr. Reddy said he would review the digitisation project in general and that of the freedom fighters in particular soon to speed up the work.

Asked about the safety of the records during the proposed demolition of the annexe building as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, Mr. Reddy said “precaution will be taken for each page”.

To a question about crowds gathering at tourist hotspots after the second wave of the pandemic abated, Mr. Reddy said it was the “State governments’ responsibility” to impose the protocol. He appealed to the public to cooperate.