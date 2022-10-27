Record yield of fruits, vegetables expected in 2021-22: Centre

However, potato and tomato production is estimated to have declined

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 27, 2022 22:56 IST

The Union government expects a record production of 342.33 million tonnes of fruits and vegetables in 2021-22. It is an increase of about 7.73 million tonnes (2.3%) over the production in 2020-21.

The area of cultivation could increase to 28.08 million hectares from 27.48 million hectares in 2020-21, according to the third advance estimates of the area and production of various horticultural crops for 2021-22 released by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare here on Thursday.

Releasing the estimates, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar has congratulated the farmers, scientists and officers of horticulture for the achievement. The third advance estimates were compiled on the basis of information received from States and Union Territories.

The production of fruits is estimated to be 107.24 million tonnes against 102.48 million tonnes in 2020-21. Similarly, the production of vegetables is estimated to be 204.84 million tonnes compared with 200.45 million tonnes in 2020-21.

Potato production is pegged at 53.39 million tonnes against 56.17 million tonnes last season, while tomato production is estimated to be 20.33 million tonnes as against 21.18 million tonnes in 2020-21.

