Reconsider call for strike on Aug 23, mandatory gold hallmarking big success so far: Govt to GJC

21 August 2021 18:22 IST

BIS Director said government is always ready to address the concerns of jewellers

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Asserting that the mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery in 50 days of its first phase of implementation has been a "grand success", the government on August 21 urged jewellery body, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) to reconsider its decision to go on strike on August 23.

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has called a nationwide 'token strike' on August 23, against the government's arbitrary implementation of mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery with hallmark unique identification number (HUID).

Mandatory gold hallmarking has come into force from June 16 in a phased manner. The government has identified 256 districts from 28 states and union territories for phase-1 implementation.

Gold hallmarking, a purity certification of the precious metal, was voluntary in nature prior to June 16.

"I heard that some associations have given a call for strike. Strike for what? The government is listening to every issue raised by stakeholders. The idea of strike is uncalled for," the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said in a virtual press conference.

In a recent meeting held on August 19 with industry stakeholders, Mr. Tiwari said many jewellers' associations had opposed the strike and said they support the new HUID system as it has become a brand name for small and medium jewellers in the country.

"If some people [jewellers] have problems, there is no basis for that. Those who are thinking about strike, I want to appeal to them that they will not get a more sensitive and responsive government than the current one," he said.

Mr. Tiwari asked GJC to reconsider its decision and take back the call for strike.

"We will regularly have dialogue with you. HUID is in the interest of the country and consumers. This is a big initiative," he said, adding that the government is always ready to address the concerns of jewellers.