Reconduct practicals for virus-hit students: CBSE

Class 10 and 12 students who are not able to appear in practical examinations because of being infected with coronavirus will get another chance before June 11, the CBSE announced on Thursday.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked the schools to reconduct practical exams for COVID-19 positive candidates at an appropriate time.

“If any candidate is absent in practical exam because of being COVID-19 positive or any family member tests positive, school will conduct practical examination for such candidates at an appropriate time in consultation with regional authority by June 11,” CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

The Board exams for the two classes are scheduled in May-June while the practical examinations are scheduled to be held in March-April.

