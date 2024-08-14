ADVERTISEMENT

‘Reclaim the night’ marches to herald Independence Day in West Bengal

Published - August 14, 2024 10:24 pm IST - Kolkata

Women across the State organise the midnight march to highlight the prevalence of crimes against women

Shrabana Chatterjee,Moyurie Som

Medical professionals and activists shout slogans as they protest to condemn the rape and murder of a young medic in Kolkata on Wednesday (August 14, 2024). | Photo Credit: AFP

In the wake of the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, Independence Day eve 2024 is set to be marked by ‘reclaim the night’ marches across West Bengal.

The midnight parade, initially planned to be held in Jadavpur, College Street, and Academy areas of Kolkata, gained momentum after several groups stepped in to organise the event for their localities. The women plan to set out at 11.55 p.m. on Wednesday (August 14, 2024), using the march as a means to highlight the prevalence of crimes against women.

Also Read: CBI takes over case after Calcutta High Court order in Kolkata doctor rape and murder

Pranaadhika Sinha Devburman, a supporter of the event and Chief Trustee for the One Million Against Abuse Foundation, told The Hindu, “It is a good initiative, but I hope we can take it beyond walking for one night. The next step after this should be to ensure there is accountability in all these institutions when it comes to protecting students and staff.”

Support for the ‘reclaim the night’ marches has poured in from other States as well. Marches are being organised in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Pune, among other places. Celebrities, including actors Swastika Mukherjee and Rituparna Sengupta, singer Imon Chakraborty, and intellectuals, have also voiced their support for the event, promising participation.

Even though many members of the Trinamool Congress have opposed the march, its Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray announced his support on social media. “Tomorrow I am going to join the protesters particularly because I’ve a daughter and little granddaughter like millions of Bengali families. We must rise to the occasion. Enough of cruelty against women. Let’s resist together. Come what may,” he had posted on X (formerly Twitter).

