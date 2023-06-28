Recalling Rafale, Congress seeks ‘complete transparency’ on Predator drone deal

June 28, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Comparing the multi-crore deal to purchase 31 MQ-9B Predator UAVs or unmanned aerial vehicles from the United States with the deal to procure Rafale fighter jets, the Congress on June 28 alleged that a high price was being paid to procure drones that could not boast of having the most advanced technology.

Taking to Twitter, Congress general secretary for communications Jairam Ramesh said, ”Once again a murky defence deal undercutting indigenous efforts with the PM at the centre comes to the fore.”

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that several concerns were being raised regarding the drone deal, beyond the “manufactured glitter” of the Prime Minister’s U.S. visit.

‘Jeopardising national interest’

“The Modi Government is known to jeopardise national interests and the people of India have witnessed the same in the Rafale deal, where the Modi Government bought only 36 Rafale jets instead of 126. We also saw how Hindustan Aeronautics Limited was denied transfer of technology. We also saw how several unilateral decisions were made, despite widespread objections from the Defence Acquisition Committee and the Armed Forces. The Rafale ‘scam’ is still under scrutiny in France,” Mr. Khera alleged.

“We demand complete transparency in this Predator Drone deal. India needs answers to the crucial questions. Otherwise, we will be trapped in another ‘scam’ under the Modi Government,” he told reporters. “The people of India need answers on the ₹3.072 billion [Rs. 25,200 crore at current conversion levels] deal” for the drones, which are “manufactured by only one entity: General Atomics,” he said.

Outdated tech

The Congress leader said that the drones’ first combat mission had been in 2017, noting that there has been advancement in technology since then, leading to newer variants. Further, he claimed that the Defence Research Development Organisation could develop the same type of drones at just 10% to 20% of the cost

“Why was there no Cabinet Committee on Security meeting to approve the drone deal? Is it it not reminiscent of the Rafale deal wherein PM Modi ‘unilaterally’ signed a deal for 36 Rafales without the Defence Ministry or the External Affairs Ministry privy to it?” asked Mr. Khera.

‘Skyrocketing prices’

Claiming that the Air Force had reservations about “skyrocketing prices,” he said, “Why is India paying more than the price for a drone, as compared to other countries? Why are we paying the ‘highest price’ for a drone which does not have AI integration?” he asked.

On Sunday, the Defence Ministry had said that India is yet to finalise the cost and specific terms of the purchase of the 31 MQ-9B long endurance drones from the U.S., adding that it would examine the “best price” offered by the manufacturer to other nations before concluding the procurement.