Why do Indians migrate?

In India, most men migrate for work while most women migrate after marriage. However, some States, especially those in the northeast, don’t follow this trend.

The table shows the % of migrants in each cohort. For instance, 26.1% of Jammu & Kashmir’s total male migrants moved out for work while 49.51% of Uttar Pradesh’s female migrants moved after marriage.

image/svg+xml Work Marriage Education 3.32 35.88 <1 3.32 53.18 <1 3.15 59.99 <1 3.07 55.75 <1 2.15 68.76 <1 3.98 45.94 <1 4.04 49.51 <1 4.29 56.55 <1 3.16 40.39 <1 4.82 37.24 <1 12.36 23.33 <1 4.15 12.91 <1 2.84 54.53 <1 4.87 50.25 <1 6.57 47.14 <1 4.48 63 <1 4.09 70.06 <1 4.11 49.28 <1 6.11 57.76 <1 8.93 57.7 <1 4.12 65.44 <1 5.09 53.38 <1 2.86 60.14 <1 2.99 50.94 <1 3.67 52.9 <1 5.72 51.06 <1 5 41.6 <1 9.17 36.86 <1 7.23 44.42 <1 State Himachal Punjab Uttarakhand Haryana Sikkim Arunachal Nagaland Manipur Mizoram Tripura Meghalaya Assam Jharkhand Bihar Odisha Chhattisgarh Rajasthan Gujarat Maharashtra A.P. (united) Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu % of male migrants Work Marriage Education 26.1 0.98 3.91 43.39 1.45 3.63 37.33 1.66 1.92 53.17 1.15 2.46 38.21 2 2.19 33.3 1.4 2.11 55.82 1.04 1.49 29.35 2.15 13.02 22.36 0.91 14.56 24.95 1.34 7.34 32.02 1.23 14.96 12.49 0.91 6.35 31.92 1.71 4.68 29.17 9.55 5.34 43.34 2.31 3.3 54.56 2.14 1.89 51.09 3.54 3.72 54.97 1.11 2.48 57.62 1.75 1.46 46.61 3.01 2.26 45.35 2.53 2.02 30.11 1.79 3.93 39.9 1.67 1.63 32.84 1.95 2.49 32.65 2.14 1.43 42.27 2.98 3.18 35.99 3.41 1.61 42.96 2.34 4.81 42.95 5.03 1.53 D A B B C D D A % of female migrants J&K Delhi U.P. W.B. M.P. Goa

A. Migration for work among male migrants and relocation after marriage among female migrants are relatively low in most of the northeastern States.

B. After the Northeast, the States in the western and southern regions witnessed relatively lower migration rates of men for work. The States in the south also recorded low migration rates of women post marriage.

C. The eastern States recorded some of the highest male migration rates for work.

D. In every State, less than 1% of female migrants moved for education. On the contrary, in all the States >1% men migrants moved for education. Relocation for education was more pronounced in the northeastern States.

Close to 10% male migrants in Meghalaya moved out due to marriage while Manipur saw the highest female migration rates for work.