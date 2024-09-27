GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Reasi terror attack: NIA searches underway in two districts of J&K

The move follows the terror attack that occured on June 9, where nine persons, including seven pilgrims from outside J& were killed and 41 injured when terrorists opened fire at the bus.

Updated - September 27, 2024 09:21 am IST - New Delhi/Jammu

PTI
The file picture shows the bullets hit bus carrying pilgrims that was ambushed by terrorists, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, June 10, 2024.

The file picture shows the bullets hit bus carrying pilgrims that was ambushed by terrorists, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, June 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday (September 27, 2024) launched searches at multiple places in Rajouri and Reasi districts as part of its investigation into the deadly terror attack in June on a bus carrying pilgrims who were returning from Shiv Khori temple, officials said.

NIA is conducting searches at seven locations in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

Nine persons, including seven pilgrims from outside Jammu and Kashmir, were killed and 41 injured when terrorists opened fire at the bus on June 9. The bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following a barrage of gunfire and fell into a deep gorge near Teryath village of Pouni area in Reasi.

A two-year-old boy from Rajasthan and a 14-year-old from Uttar Pradesh were also among the dead.

On June 17, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the terror attack case to the NIA.

One person, Hakam Khan of Rajouri, who allegedly provided food, shelter and logistics to the terrorists besides helping them recce the area before the attack, has been arrested in connection with the case so far.

Officials said multiple NIA teams are carrying out searches in Rajouri and Reasi districts in connection with the Shiv Khori terror attack case since this morning.

The searches are underway and further details are awaited, they said.

NIA had also conducted searches at five locations linked to hybrid terrorists and their overground workers in Rajouri on June 30.

Published - September 27, 2024 09:09 am IST

