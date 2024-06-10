Anguished by terror attack on bus in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi, says President Murmu; PM Modi takes stock of situation

President Droupadi Murmu said the terrorist attack on June 9 on a bus carrying pilgrims was a "dastardly act" and that the nation stood with the victims' families.

Eight people were killed and 33 injured as terrorists struck a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday evening, opening fire on the vehicle which fell into a gorge, a senior police officer has said.

"I am anguished by the terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. This dastardly act is a crime against humanity, and must be condemned in the strongest words. The nation stands with the families of the victims. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Mr. Murmu said in a post on X.

Earlier, in another post, the President had said she was "deeply distressed to learn of a bus accident in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir in which a number of pilgrims have died".

"My condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Ms. Murmu had said in the post, which was later deleted.

PM Modi takes stock of the situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation arising out of the terror attack on pilgrims in Reasi district,

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the Prime Minister directed him to constantly monitor the situation and ensure all possible help to the affected families.

“The Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi took stock of the situation and directed me to constantly monitor the situation and to ensure all possible assistance to the families,” Mr. Sinha said in a post on X.

The Lieutenant Governor said that security forces have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists and those behind the attack will be punished soon.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on a bus in Reasi. My condolences to the family members of the martyred civilians. Our security forces & JKP have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists,” he said.

“All those behind this heinous act will be punished soon. Hon’ble PM has also directed that all the injured are provided the best possible medical care & assistance,” he added.

The attack occurred on the bus en route from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area. The bus, a 53-seater, veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire at aound 6:15 pm.

Culprits won’t be spared, says Amit Shah; Rajnath calls attack ‘extremely reprehensible’

Union Minister Amit Shah said those involved in the dastardly terror attack on pilgrims in Reasi will not be spared and will face the wrath of the law.

Soon after taking oath as Union Minister for the second time on Sunday, Mr. Shah said he had spoken to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and DGP R R Swain and took stock of the situation arising after the terror attack that has claimed eight lives so far.

“Deeply pained by the incident of the attack on pilgrims in Reasi, J&K. Spoke to the Lieutenant Governor and the DGP, J&K, and inquired about the incident. The culprits of this dastardly attack will not be spared and will face the wrath of the law,” he wrote on ‘X’.

Mr. Shah said the local administration is working on a war footing to provide immediate medical attention.

“May the Almighty give the loved ones of the deceased the strength to bear this pain. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday described the terror attack as “extremely reprehensible”.

“The attack on the bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely reprehensible,” Mr. Singh said on ‘X’.

“My heart goes out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones in this heinous act against pilgrims. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said.

