Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Reasi bus attack: Police release sketch of terrorist, announce ₹20 lakh reward for information

On Sunday, terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route from the Shiv Khori temple, killing nine people and injuring 41 others

Published - June 12, 2024 08:22 am IST - Jammu

PTI
The sketch of the terrorist was prepared based on the description given by eyewitnesses Photo: X/@REASIPOLICE

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on June 11 released a sketch of a terrorist involved in the attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district and announced a ₹20 lakh reward for information about him.

On Sunday, terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area.

The bus, which was ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire, killing nine people and injuring 41 others.

"Reasi police announce a reward of ₹20 lakh for any fruitful information about the whereabouts of the terrorist involved in the recent attack on the yatri bus in the area of Pouni," a police spokesman said.

The sketch of the terrorist was prepared based on the description given by eyewitnesses, he said and appealed to people provide information.

Extensive efforts to track down the terrorists involved in the attack was underway on Tuesday, with 11 teams of security personnel working on the ground and a multi-directional cordon laid around the Ranso-Poni-Treyath belt, officials said.

