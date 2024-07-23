Real-time broadcasts of translated Parliament debates begin

Sansad TV has started broadcasting completely dubbed versions (in Hindi and English) of live Parliamentary proceedings in the Lok Sabha, Shyam Sahay, the Parliamentary broadcast arm’s editor told The Hindu. The Hindi dub is currently unavailable for streaming online but is the default option on direct-to-home (DTH) platforms like Tata Play. Mr. Sahay said that the original floor audio as well as an English dub is available for both houses of Parliament on all DTH set top boxes.

This is the first time that the simultaneous interpretation service — available to MPs during proceedings so they can understand multilingual proceedings — has been broadcast live to the general public. “This language interpretation is being provided by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on a trial basis,” Sansad TV said in a disclaimer on its YouTube channel. “In case of any doubt, please refer to the original broadcast.”

Telugu option

A ticker on the channel on Monday announced that the Telugu audio can also be chosen by viewers. Mr. Sahay told The Hindu that in addition to English, Hindi, and the original floor audio, DTH providers will cycle through one of ten Indian languages, for which real-time interpretation is provided by the Lok Sabha’s interpreters. Livestreams of Lok Sabha proceedings in all ten languages will be available from July 29, Mr. Sahay added, while Rajya Sabha proceedings are currently only planned for TV broadcast in the floor languages, Hindi and English.

When the Hindi interpretation was aired on DTH platforms during the inaugural days of the current Parliament, the move drew criticism from regional parties. Supriya Sule, NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP from Baramati constituency in Maharashtra, said that “Sansad TV is now translating the speeches of MPs in English into Hindi while muting the original audio. This new practice is deeply problematic, as it suppresses the MP’s voice, denies elected members the right to be heard in their chosen language, and is autocratic.”

DTH options for Sansad TV 1 HD showed English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu options for Rajya Sabha proceedings, but all audio options did not yet seem operational. According to a promo video put out by Sansad TV on Saturday, the feature will be available on most set-top boxes that allow users to watch a single channel in multiple languages.

