 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Real Democracies function differently’: India slams Pakistan in United Nations

Rajiv Shukla counters Pakistan’s Kashmir claims at the U.N., emphasising democratic values and urging constructive engagement

Published - November 06, 2024 01:48 pm IST - New York [U.S.]

ANI
Member of the Parliament Rajiv Shukla called upon Pakistan and said, “I urge this delegation to engage more constructively in this forum rather than using it for their divisive political agenda.” Videograb: @IndiaUNNewYork

Member of the Parliament Rajiv Shukla called upon Pakistan and said, “I urge this delegation to engage more constructively in this forum rather than using it for their divisive political agenda.” Videograb: @IndiaUNNewYork

Member of the Parliament Rajiv Shukla answered Pakistan in the United Nations during a U.N. session as Pakistan yet again raised the issue of Kashmir there.

Mr. Shukla, while referring to Pakistan, said, “A delegation has yet again used this august forum for peddling lies and falsehood. It is habitual for this delegation to resort to disinformation and misinformation. This delegation tends to measure the world’s largest democracy using similar yardsticks”.

Pakistan PM’s criticism a travesty, says India at U.N.

Mr. Shukla said, “Let me be clear. Real democracies function differently. The people of Jammu and Kashmir turned out in record numbers in the recently concluded free and fair elections. No amount of disinformation and misinformation will change facts on the ground”.

Pakistan has routinely engaged in spreading disinformation about Jammu and Kashmir. The recently held Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir had voting in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. It recorded large voter turnouts. Phase 1 and Phase 2 saw polling percentages of 61.38% and 57.31% respectively and 69.9% was recorded in Phase 3. This shows the resounding trust the people of India have in democratic institutions. He called upon Pakistan and said, “I urge this delegation to engage more constructively in this forum rather than using it for their divisive political agenda”.

India slams Pakistan in UNGA, says it harbours most dubious track record on all aspects

Mr. Shukla concluded his speech by assuring that India would continuously support the Department of Global Communications of the U.N. in its activities and initiatives. The Department of Global Communications raises awareness of the work and aims of the UN. It disseminates information across the world through multiple platforms, digital and traditional, to build support for the aims and work of the United Nations.

He also said, “We will fight the virus of misinformation together and deliver a positive and reliable impact for peace and a better world.”

Published - November 06, 2024 01:48 pm IST

Related Topics

India-Pakistan / international relations / United Nations

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.