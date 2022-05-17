Ready with action plan, Cong. accuses BJP of trying to ‘break’ India

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

6,500 of party’s election representatives to be deployed across all Parliamentary and Assembly seats

There is a conspiracy to break India by dividing her people on religious lines by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that’s why a call for Bharat jodo (unite India) has been given, the Congress said on Tuesday.

Top leaders of the party, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K. C. Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken and Tariq Anwar were among those who met at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters to prepare an action plan for implementing the host of structural changes announced at the Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir, in the next 90-120 days.

The three-day (May 13-15) brainstorming session at Udaipur saw intense debate over a wide range of issues, including the issue of accessibility to the Gandhis and the need for them to connect with people.

Another issue that dominated the discussions, especially in the political committee of the Udaipur conclave, was the issue of growing communal divide and the party’s position towards Hindutva.

“People’s issues — earnings, inflation; BJP’s issues — riots, dictatorship. If the country has to progress, negative thinking of BJP and politics of hatred has to be defeated. Let’s together do ‘Bharat jodo’ (unite India),” former party chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

“When you break the unity of people, the threat of India breaking becomes more real. We urge the BJP to have a relook at the way they are governing the country and dividing people,” Mr. Maken told reporters at a press conference, adding, “Kindly don’t divide people as it takes generations to unite people.”

On Wednesday, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries and in-charges will meet again to chalk out a detailed plan on implementing recommendations like offering 50% of party posts to people below 50 years, filling up of existing organisational vacancies, etc.

The party has also drawn up an elaborate plan to fight elections better by setting up a separate election management department, a public insight department to gather public feedback on key political issues, and an integrated communication department including social media and research wings.

Sources said the Congress would deploy 6,500 election representatives across all the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in the country to undertake a detail profiling of the constituency, and identify influencers and issues that resonate with the people of a particular State or constituency.

“Take the case of Punjab. During the 2017 elections, Captain Amarinder Singh and his poll strategist Prashant Kishor had promised jobs and unemployment allowance. Employment was the biggest issue, but after Charanjit Singh Channi took over, nearly ₹15,000 crore was spent in offering power subsidy instead of jobs. If we had a well-synchronised mechanism of feedback, we would not have known better,” a leader who did not wish to be named said.