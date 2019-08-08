Ready to review decision against India if New Delhi agrees to reconsider its actions on Kashmir: Pakistan Foreign Minister

Pakistan is ready to review its decision to downgrade ties with India if New Delhi agrees to reconsider its actions on Kashmir, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on August 8.

Mr. Qureshi’s remarks came a day after Pakistan expelled the Indian High Commissioner as part of its decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with India over what it called New Delhi’s “unilateral and illegal” move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan also announced that it will review all “bilateral arrangements” with India.

“Are they ready to review their decisions? If they do, we can also review our decisions. Review will be on both sides. That is what Simla (agreement) says,” Mr. Qureshi said.

He also replied in the affirmative when asked about reducing the strength of diplomatic staff and restricting their movement. However, he did not elaborate on how it would be done.

He also said Pakistan will legally examine the Simla agreement.

The Simla agreement signed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and then Pakistan President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in July 1972 was a comprehensive blueprint for neighbourly relations between India and Pakistan.

The bilateral agreements with India would be reviewed by a special committee set up by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Mr. Qureshi said. However, he did not specify which of the agreements would be reviewed.

Earlier, Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashee had announced the suspension of the Samjhauta Express train service which connects New Delhi with Lahore in Pakistan.