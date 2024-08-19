GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ready to resign if CM confirmed he was obstructing Maratha quota, says Fadnavis

Quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, a vocal critic of the Deputy CM, has frequently accused the senior BJP leader of being the primary barrier to the Maratha community’s efforts to secure reservations

Updated - August 19, 2024 10:19 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 10:18 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday (August 19, 2024) refuted allegations made by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, stating that he would resign from politics if Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed that he (Mr. Fadnavis) was obstructing the process of granting reservations to the Maratha community.

Mr. Jarange-Patil, a vocal critic of Mr. Fadnavis, has frequently accused the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader of being the primary barrier to the Maratha community’s efforts to secure reservations.

With a touch of sarcasm, Mr. Fadnavis remarked that he was aware of the activist’s “special affection” for him. “If Chief Minister Eknath Shinde affirms that my involvement is a hindrance to reaching a decision on the Maratha quota, I will step down from politics,” Mr. Fadnavis said. He further said that Mr. Shinde, as the head of the State, bore the ultimate responsibility for all decisions.

“We must not forget that decisions benefitting the Maratha community were made either during my tenure as Chief Minister or under CM Eknath Shinde’s leadership. Deliberately creating such a narrative is wrong,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

Mr. Jarange-Patil has also blamed Mr. Fadnavis, who holds change of the Home portfolio, for the police lathi charge on Maratha quota activists at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna in August 2023.

Maharashtra / Bharatiya Janata Party

