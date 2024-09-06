GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ready for every ‘sacrifice’ to defeat BJP, Akhilesh Yadav on Samajwadi Party’s poll demands in Haryana

SP president Akhilesh Yadav said that it was a time for sacrifice and not the time to explore political possibilities

Published - September 06, 2024 09:14 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
“We are ready for every sacrifice with a big heart for the welfare of Haryana,” the SP president said. File

“We are ready for every sacrifice with a big heart for the welfare of Haryana,” the SP president said. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Contrary to buzz that the Samajwadi Party (SP) is demanding seats to contest in Haryana in lieu of accommodating Congress in U.P. byelection, party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said his party is ready for every ‘sacrifice’ for the interest and unity of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, adding it is not about fielding candidates on two or four seats. Mr. Yadav added that in Haryana the SP will extend support whichever party of INDIA bloc is capable of defeating the negative, communal, and divisive politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

“The unity of INDIA bloc is capable of writing a new history in the Haryana elections. We have said many times and repeating it once again and will repeat it in future too that it is not about seats but about victory. Whichever party of INDIA bloc is capable of defeating the negative, communal, divisive politics of the BJP which is against the development and harmony of Haryana, we will join the power of our organisation and supporters with them,” Mr. Yadav said. 

Adityanath, Akhilesh engage in war of words over ‘bulldozer’ action

The SP president further said that it’s the time for sacrifice and not the time to explore political possibilities. “We believe that for us or any party of INDIA bloc, this is not the time to explore our political possibilities but to sacrifice. There is no place for selfishness on the path of public welfare. Selfish people can never make their name in history. This moment is a historic opportunity to rise above ourselves to defeat the politics of the BJP. We are ready for every sacrifice with a big heart for the welfare of Haryana,” the SP president added. 

Earlier, their was a buzz in political corridors that the SP, the third largest party in Lok Sabha with 37 members and aiming to be national party is demanding some seats to contest in Haryana Assembly elections in lieu of accommodating Congress in 10 seats going for byelection in U.P. 

