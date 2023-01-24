ADVERTISEMENT

‘Read more and more,’ PM Modi urges youth

January 24, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - New Delhi:

PM Modi was interacting with the students in New Delhi on the occasion of the 126th birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students after paying floral tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 126th birth anniversary, at the Central Hall of Parliament House, in New Delhi, Monday, January 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Exhorting youths to "read more and more", Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged them to read biographies and autobiographies to get inspiration. "Read more and more, but if you get a chance read biographies and autobiographies. These books will inspire you and you can implement them in your life," he said.

The Prime Minister also advised them to observe things carefully whenever they visit places or people and even take notes. The Prime Minister said this during his interaction with the youth here on the occasion of the 126th birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. He also heard them about their aspirations.

He interacted with the students and the youth and asked them about the qualities of Netaji that they would like to incorporate into their lives. "Earlier we used to visit the Parliament during the birthday of these great people to offer our tributes, from there we came up with the idea to call up youths across the country during the birthdays of these great people," Mr. Modi said. A youth who participated in the event said,""We got to know about unity in diversity after coming here. We felt pride in walking the stairs of the Parliament where great people have created the Constitution of the country." "I always wanted to visit the Parliament from where the development works in various parts of the country takes place," said another youth.

