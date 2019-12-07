Reactions to Unnao victim’s death | Another daughter has lost her life while awaiting justice: Rahul Gandhi

Another daughter has lost her life while awaiting justice: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the “heart-wrenching” death of the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze and said another daughter has lost her life while awaiting justice.

The rape victim, who was airlifted to a Delhi hospital after she was set ablaze allegedly by five persons, including two men accused of raping her, died on Friday night.

“The saddening and heart-wrenching death of the innocent daughter of Unnao, that has shamed humanity, has left me angered and stunned. Another daughter has lost her life while awaiting justice and security,” Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

“In this hour of grief, I express my condolences to the victim’s family,” he tweeted with the hashtag ‘Beti Ko Nyay Do’.

Mayawati urges SC to take cognizance of rising incidents of crime against women

BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday urged the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognizance of the growing incidents of crime against women and direct the Centre to take prompt steps for effectively checking them.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, she said incidents of rape, murder and molestation are taking place all over the country, but in UP, such cases have been “excessive“.

“It is a matter of deep regret that during the past some years, especially since the BJP government has come to power, women are not safe. This is not the only incident, in UP I said it yesterday also that there is not a day when there is not an incident of rape and murder, attempt to rape or molestation,” Ms. Mayawati said at a press conference here.

“They are taking place all over the country but in UP, such cases have been excessive. My party believes that till the state governments do not deal with the criminal elements promptly and sternly they cannot be checked,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi meets Unnao victim’s family

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday met family members of the Unnao rape victim, who died after being set ablaze, and accused the Uttar Pradesh government of patronising criminals that led to recurrent crimes against women in the state.

Alleging that the BJP government had created such circumstances that there was no fear in the minds of criminals in the state, she urged the government and the administration to take seriously the issue of violence against women.

“They (the BJP government) are saying that there is no place for criminals in UP. But the way in which anarchy has spread and crime against women is taking place in the state, I wonder if in the Uttar Pradesh made by them there is any place for women,” she said while talking to reporters after meeting the deceased woman’s family members at their house here.

Unnao rape victims’ death shameful, hope UP govt hangs culprits: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday called the death of the rape victim from Unnao “shameful” for every Indian and said he hoped that the Uttar Pradesh government will hang the culprits “to set an example” for the society.

The rape victim, who was airlifted to a Delhi hospital after she was set ablaze allegedly by five persons, including two men accused of raping her, died on Friday night.

“The death of Unnao’s daughter is shameful for every Indian. God give courage to the family of the victim. The whole country is standing with them in this fight. I hope that the UP government will soon complete the judicial process and hang our daughter’s killers that will set an example for the whole society,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Opposition slams UP govt after Unnao rape victim dies

Opposition political parties hit out at the UP government Saturday, questioning its seriousness in curbing crimes against women and protecting rape victims, a day after a gangrape victim from Unnao district succumbed to her injuries suffered when she was set on fire by the accused.

Samajwadi Party president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav sat on a dharna outside the Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow, accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of failing to protect women in the state, and demanded that it be removed. He too referred to the July road accident.

UP becoming rape capital, total collapse of law and order in state: Congress

The Congress on Saturday attacked the BJP-led UP government over the death of the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze, alleging that the law and order situation has “completely collapsed” in the state which is becoming the country’s “rape capital“.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also demanded strict action against the accused in the case.

Attacking the state government, Ms. Shrinate said it is “not the first and this will not indeed be the last case if you (UP government) don’t wake up. The UP government seems to be in a dying hurry to become the rape capital“.

“More than assurance, UP govt needs to strengthen the law and order situation in the state. Our straight question is to UP police that why FIR was not registered in four months and why the accused were left out on bail,” Ms. Shrinate told reporters.

(Inputs from agencies)