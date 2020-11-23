Reactions to Tarun Gogoi's death | 'He was an exemplar of walking on the middle path, shunning extremism on the left and the right'

23 November 2020 18:57 IST

The three-time former Assam Chief Minister passed away aged 84 while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications

Tarun Gogoi, who served as Chief Minister of Assam three times, passed away on Monday aged 84 in Guwahati while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications. Mr Gogoi was the MLA from the Titabor assembly constituency since 2001. He was also a six-time parliamentarian and a Union minister twice.

Political leaders condoled his death. Here are the reactions:

'A popular leader,' says Narendra Modi

“Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away.

“My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti.”

His sense of humour, amiable and outspoken nature attracted everyone: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. With his death, the State has lost an experienced, capable and efficient political leader,” Mr Sonowal said.

“His sense of humour, amiable and outspoken nature attracted everyone. He set high ethical values in the field of politics with his simple lifestyle and contributed profusely in strengthening democratic values in the country.”

He was an exemplar of walking on the middle path, shunning extremism on the left and the right: P. Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram tweeted: "I am profoundly saddened — as are thousands of other people — by the passing away of the veteran leader and statesman Shri Tarun Gogoi. All his life was devoted to the service of the people of Assam and of the North East, including as Chief Minister of Assam.

"He was an exemplar of walking on the middle path, shunning extremism on the left and the right. That middle path brought remarkable progress and prosperity to Assam. I know personally his efforts to wean young men from militancy and bring them into mainstream of society.

"He was a wise counsel to the leadership of the Congress Party. He mentored many young leaders and groomed them to assume leadership in many walks of life, including politics and government. Shri Gogoi battled his age-related ailments with great courage. Unfortunately, we lost him today. His absence will be felt and mourned throughout the country.

"I offer my sincere condolences to the members of his family and the people of Assam."

He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together: Rahul Gandhi

"Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together. For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply.

"I will miss him. My love and condolences to Gaurav & the family," tweeted the Congress leader.

His long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in Assam: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted: "Extremely sad to know of the demise of Shri Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam. The country has lost a veteran leader with rich political and administrative experience. His long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in Assam.

"He will always be remembered for the development of Assam and especially towards his efforts to improve law and order and fighting insurgency in the state. His passing away marks the end of an era. In this hour of grief, condolences to his family, friends and supporters."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah: “Anguished to learn about the passing away of veteran leader and former Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Tarun Gogoi ji. May almighty give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. My condolences with his family and followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.” - PTI

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Saddened to hear about the passing away of veteran leader and former Chief Minister of Assam for 3 terms, Tarun Gogoi Ji. My deepest condolences to his family, followers and well-wishers."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted: "Deeply saddened by Tarun Gogoiji's passing. I had the privilege of knowing him for some 15 years & had the highest respect for him. I fondly recall his gracious welcome on my two visits to him in Assam. Profound condolences to @GauravGogoiAsm on his loss. We all share in his grief."

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi: “I am deeply hurt by the death of veteran politician and former chief minister Tarun Gogoi. His death is an irreparable loss to the state as well as to the nation. As chief minister, Union minister and member of the Lok Sabha, late Gogoi served the people compassionately and dedicatedly. I whole-heartedly pray to the almighty for eternal peace of late Gogoi. His wonderful and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts.” - PTI

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted: "Saddened by the demise of former Assam Chief Minister Shri Tarun Gogoi ji. My condolences to the Gogoi family. I pray to Almighty to bless his soul and give strength to the grieving family and his admirers."

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted: "Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran leader & former CM Assam Sh #TarunGogoi ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones."