Reactions to Girish Karnad’s death | Political, cultural leaders pay tribute

Veteran actor, writer, playwright, director and Jnanpith Awardee Girish Karnad died at the age of 81 in Bengaluru on June 10.

Though he started off his career in cinema as an actor, he is best known as a writer and thinker. Karnad was one of the most prominent artistic voices of his generation.

He was an eminent playwright with works such as Nag-Mandala, Yayati and Tughlaq, which was one of the most successfully performed plays, to his credit.

Magazine: The multifaceted Girish Karnad says theatre is not dead

He also worked in Hindi cinema’s parallel film movement in movies such as Swami, and Nishant. His TV credits include Malgudi Days in which he played Swami’s father and a hosting stint in the science magazine Turning Point on Doordarshan in the early 1990s. In later years, Karnad was seen in commercial films such as Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Ajay Devgn-starrer Shivaay.

Celebrities and politicians alike condoled his passing.

Our cultural world is poorer today: President Ram Nath Kovind

“Sad to hear of the passing of Girish Karnad, writer, actor and doyen of Indian theatre. Our cultural world is poorer today. My condolences to his family and to the many who followed his work,” tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.

Saddened by his demise, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death on Karnad. On June 10, he tweeted, “Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come.”

We lost a cultural ambassador, says Karnataka CM

In Karnad's death, we lost a cultural ambassador, wrote Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in his condolence message. "His outstanding contribution to literature, theatre and films will always be remembered," he added.

Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Jnanpith laureate writer and iconic actor/film maker, Sri #GirishKarnad .



His outstanding contribution to literature, theatre and films will always be remembered.



Deepest condolences to Karnad's family: Karnataka BJP president

"Saddened to hear the demise of veteran actor-playwright and Jnanapeeta awardee Sri. Girish Karnad. My deepest condolences to Raghu Karnad and his family," wrote Leader of Opposition and BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa.

He will be remembered for his fight for social justice: Congress

Indian National Congress took to Twitter to pay tribute to Karnad.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the family of Shri Girish Karnad in this time of grief. He will be remembered for his prolific writing, his contribution to Indian culture & his fight for social justice," the party wrote.

Nobody can replace him during these difficult times: Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that Girish Karnad's death has created a great vaccum in the intellectual space.

"Nobody can replace him during these difficult times but I am sure his works will guide millions. May his soul rest in peace," he wrote on Twitter.

It has been a friendship of 43 years: Shabana Azmi

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi took to Twitter to pay tribute to her friend of 43 years. "Its been a friendship of 43 years and I need the privacy to mourn him," she wrote, sharing a photograph of the two from the 1975 movie 'Nishant'.

Historian and writer Ramachandra Guha said that it was a privilege to have known Karnad.

"Playwright, actor, institution-builder and patriot, Girish Karnad was a colossus. It was a privilege to have known him, a far greater privilege to have seen his plays and read his work," Mr. Guha said on Twitter.

"In his plays, Girish Karnad beautifully and seamlessly blended North and South, the folk and the classical, the demotic and the scholarly. In his life, he embodied the richness and depth of Indian civilization more nobly and less self-consciously than anyone else I knew," he added.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan lauded the rich legacy of the veteran writer and director. The duo had worked together in movies like Guna and Hey Ram.

"Thank you Girish Karnad ji for an enriching, empowering and inspiring life you led," wrote actor-politician Prakash Raj.

"Every moment I lived with you is ALIVE. Will miss you... but will cherish you for life," he added.

Girish Karnad made films with ruralism, history and mythical pathos with contemporary themes, the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) wrote on Twitter.

"We are deeply saddened by the demise of multifaceted personality, an acclaimed playwright, filmmaker and actor #GirishKarnad. His films are acknowledged for bringing ruralism, history and mythical pathos with contemporary themes," they wrote on Twitter.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said Karnad's passing is a "devastating loss."

"Just a few months ago he sent me the draft of his brilliant new historical play. He was at the peak of his creative talent. Profound condolences to his devoted wife Saras & brilliant son Raghu Karnad," he wrote on Twitter, adding that a flame that lit up so many minds has been extinguished.

Girish Karnad was one of modern India's treasures, wrote CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury, adding that the veteran playwright had stood out for his commitment to social upliftment, equality and secularism.

"It is a huge personal loss too," wrote Mr. Yechury on Twitter.

Sushma Swaraj called Karnad’s death a "huge loss to the art world."

"I am extremely sorry to hear about the sad demise of Shri Girish Karnad. The passing away of such a talented artist is a huge loss to the art world," she wrote in her message on Twitter.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to express his condolences on Karnad's passing. "Girish ji's views and artistic contribution will be missed by the country," he wrote.

Chandrashekhar Kambar, president, Sahitya Akademi said he lost a “very intimate friend” in Karnad.

“He was my colleague. We wrote plays in a very competent manner. He came all the way from Bombay and acted in my play ‘Jokumaraswamy’ When he got the Jnanpith Award I celebrated, when I got one he celebrated. I’m very sad,” Kambar told PTI.

Choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva recalls working with him in his 1984 film “Kadhlan” directed by S Shankar.

“He was such a nice person, intelligent and incredibly humble. He was so talented, (he was) the smartest. I still remember shooting the film with him. I remember meeting him often at airports. He always surprised me with his humility,” Prabhu Dheva told PTI.

Bollywood pays tribute

Actor Sonam Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “Rest in peace. I loved his work.”

The influence of Karnad’s work was massive and spread across a generation of artistes from veteran star Kamal Haasan to the younger, actor Ali Fazal said.

“One of my first big production at the Doon School, was #GirishKarnad’s ‘Hayavadana’ A masterpiece that I got to perform. I remember it so vividly. An extraordinary man. He will be remembered for his unique sense of style and persona. In writing in acting and in life,” Fazal wrote on Twitter.

Actor Tisca Chopra recalled how conversations with Karnad on theatre and writing have had a huge impact on her life.

“Deeply saddened at the passing of #GirishKarnad... He was kind to let me rent his house in #Bandra when I first came to Mumbai. Spent many evenings chatting with him about theatre and writing... Those chats had a deep impact on my choices at work.. #RIP dear friend. You will be missed,” she tweeted.

Actor Shruti Haasan also took to Twitter and wrote, “May you rest in peace Girish Karnad sir. Your talent humour and sharp intellect will be missed.”

Actor Siddharth tweeted, “Rest in peace great sir. #GirishKarnad.”

FTII mourns Karnad’s demise

Bhupendra Kainthola, Director, FTII said that the institute “deeply mourns the passing away of the Institute's former Director and Chairman Girish Karnad”.

“Girish Karnad was the only FTII Director who went on to serve as the Chairman too — as Director for two years (1974 and 1975) and as Chairman for more than two years (1999 -2001). As the first non-civil servant Director of FTII, Girish Karnad is remembered as an accessible administrator. He was straightforward, friendly and open.

“As the youngest FTII Director (at 35 he was heading the Institute when some students were older than him!!) he introduced the Integrated Course in the syllabus which required that early on students of each film specialisation learn about other specialisations. This continues till today in the form of the Common Course which newcomers attend during the first semester.

“The FTII community will miss him as much as the theatre and cinema would.”