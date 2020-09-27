Reactions to Jaswant Singh's death | Left a strong mark as a soldier and parliamentarian, says PM Modi

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday at the age of 82. He was a retired army official-turned-politician who served as the Minister of Defence in A.B. Vajpayee's Cabinet. The country's leading politicians paid tribute to Singh, who had been under treatment at the R&R Hospital in Delhi.

Here are some of the reactions:

Served our nation diligently, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Jaswant Singh death, remembering his contributions to the nation as a soldier and a parliamentarian.

"Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise," wrote PM Modi on Twitter.

Singh was also one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote, adding he has conveyed his condolences to Singh's son Manvendra Singh.

Will be remembered for fashioning a foreign policy for a nuclear India, says Jaishankar

Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar took to Twitter to condole Singh's death, noting in particular his contributions to nuclear India's foreign policy.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He will be particularly remembered for fashioning a foreign policy for a nuclear India. As foreign minister, he brought out the best in Indian diplomats," wrote Mr. Jaishankar.

"His enormous erudition was matched by his extraordinary personal grace. My sincerest condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he added.