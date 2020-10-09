Reactions | Ram Vilas Paswan ‘was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalized’

09 October 2020 01:47 IST

Paswan, who passed away aged 74, was one of the country’s most noted Dalit leaders

Several political leaders on Thursday condoled the death of Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away due to prolonged heart ailment at the Fortis Escorts Hospital in New Delhi. He was 74.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas.”

Congress president Sonia Gandhi: “My deepest condolences on the passing away of Shri Ram Vilas Paswan. A towering personality, who stood with the cause of social justice and empowerment of the most marginalized, Shri Paswan will be forever remembered for asserting the cause of social and political equity. I remember his long association as an ally and as a competent and dynamic minister of the UPA. My thoughts are with his wife, Chirag and all the family members, friends and followers in this moment of loss and grief.”

President Ram Nath Kovind: “In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalized.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah: “I am extremely sad over the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan ji, who had always fought for the welfare and rights of the poor and the deprived. In his political life, he always kept national interest and public welfare paramount. His death has created a void in Indian politics. While working in many important positions, Paswan was beloved by everyone with his simple and gentle personality.”

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar: “Paswan was a big signature in the Indian politics. I am personally pained by his death.”

Bihar deputy CM Suhil Kumar Modi: “He left an indelible imprint as a minister who held numerous portfolios in his career. The people of Bihar can never forget his contributions. He was a Dalit leader who took all sections of the society along, a reason why he enjoyed the support of the OBCs and the upper castes as well.”

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad: “Shocked by the news of the death of Ram Vilas bhai. Memories of an unbroken friendship that lasted for 45 years, during which we waged various social and political battles, are floating before my eyes. Ram Vilas bhai, you left us too soon. I am unable to say much more. Om Shanti!”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi: “The news of untimely demise of Ram Vilas Paswan ji is tragic. The poor and Dalit have lost a strong political voice today. My condolences to his family.”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: “Ram Vilas Paswan ji has been a neighbour of my mother for years and we had a personal relationship with his family. Deeply saddened over the news of his demise. My deepest condolences to Chirag ji and all the family members. We are with you in this sad hour.”

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala: “Shri Paswan left an indelible mark in the country’s politics and raised the voice of the underprivileged. He played an active role in the eradication of poverty in the UPA government along with Mrs Sonia Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh. Emotional tribute.”

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad: “He was deeply committed to the upliftment of the downtrodden. His demise has left a vacuum which will be difficult to fill. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May the departed soul rest in peace.”

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal: “Saddened to learn about the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan ji, a stalwart of Indian politics who contributed immensely towards the development of the nation. My sincere condolences to his bereaved family members and well-wishers in this hour of grief.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee: “Deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. He was a veteran politician, leader and a long-time Parliamentarian. My condolences to his family, colleagues and his many admirers.”

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda: “I am deeply saddened by the demise of Union Minister and 8-term MP Shri. Ram Vilas Paswan ji. He was very dear to me and had worked as the Railways Minister in my cabinet. Losing a very senior leader like him is a great loss for our country. May god give his family and well-wishers the strength to bear this pain.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari: “I am numbed by the news of passing away of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. My emotional tributes to him. Paswanji had an important contribution in the development of poor, deprived and underprivileged. May the Lord Grant peace to his soul and strength to his family.”

Telugu Desam Party President N. Chandrababu Naidu: “Extremely saddened by the demise of senior leader Sri Ram Vilas Paswan ji. He was a towering leader who leaves behind a rich political legacy which will remain unparalleled for a long time. The nation will truly miss him and his selfless service.”