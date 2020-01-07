Reactions | Convicts’ hanging will restore faith of women in law: Nirbhaya’s mother

The hanging of Nirbhaya convicts will restore the faith of women in law, her mother Asha Devi said on Tuesday.

Four convicts in the sensational 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will be hanged on January 22 at 7 a.m. in Tihar jail, a Delhi sessions court said.

Nirbhaya’s mother said that January 22 will be a big day for her when the convicts are hanged.

The order was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora who issued death warrants against them. The four death row convicts are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta.

‘Hope people who misbehave with women learn from this’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the issuance of death warrants against the Nirbhaya case convicts has fulfilled a long-term wish of the people of Delhi and hoped that it would be a lesson for people who misbehave with women.

“The decision has fulfilled a long-term wish of the Delhi people. I hope people who misbehave with women learn from this, that they will not be spared and law will take its course in their case,” he told news channel Aaj Tak during his townhall meeting.

His deputy Manish Sisodia said people in the whole country had been waiting for this.

“People in the whole country had been waiting for this. It is a victory of the law. I am happy that hard work of her family, lawyers has paid off,” he told reporters at a press conference.

‘Justice delayed is justice denied’

The Congress welcomed the issuance of death warrants, saying it would give peace to her family and the country, but rued the delay in justice delivery.

Welcoming the order, Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev told PTI, “I feel justice delayed is justice denied. After changing so many laws, after the Verma committee report, still it took seven years.

“I heard somewhere that the government has said it will remove the right to appeal in a serious heinous crime. I feel right to appeal should not be totally done away with...but even in appellate jurisdiction in a serious crime like Nirbhaya, it should be time bound,” the Mahila Congress chief said.

‘Verdict will strengthen people’s faith in the judiciary’

The BJP said justice has been delivered to the victim and that the verdict will empower women and strengthen people’s faith in the judiciary.

“Justice delivered to Nirbhaya. A Delhi court’s verdict to execute 4 convicts will empower women and strengthen people’s faith on judiciary,” BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

The issuance of death warrants will restore people’s faith in the judiciary and act as deterrent to crime against women, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma said on Tuesday.

Welcoming the court order, Ms. Sharma told PTI that though the decision was delayed, it would strengthen the people’s faith in the judicial system.