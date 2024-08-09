RCS scheme to be extended and revamped: Aviation Minister in Parliament

The Union government will seek an extension for the regional air connectivity scheme (RCS) beyond the initial 10-year period it was announced for at the time of its launch in 2016, Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu informed Parliament on Friday (August 9, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister was addressing members of Lok Sabha following a discussion on the new Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill, 2024, which was passed by the Lower House. The Bill replaces the Aircraft Act, 1934 and seeks to remove ambiguities arising out of multiple amendments over the past nine decades.

The Minister informed Parliament that under the RCS scheme, subsidy support was provided to airlines for routes bagged by them after a bidding process for a period of three years. But, “now a specific situation has arisen and airlines are backing away from that route after three years. We will address this issue,” Mr Naidu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said that the government will tweak the RCS norms so that after one year the routes can be rebid. It wasn’t clear from the Minister’s speech whether he implied one year since award of the route, or one year since the closing down of the route.

The Hindu reported on July 30 that of the 479 routes that had been launched since the start of the scheme, nearly 50% or 225 had ceased flight operations. Of the total, as many as 97 routes shut down after completing the three-year-period for which the government provides support as airlines couldn’t sustain operations after that on their own without the government subsidy. Many underused airstrips revived under the scheme had also fallen into disuse.

The RCS, also known as Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN), was launched in March 2017 with the award of 128 routes to five airlines after the first phase of bidding. The scheme was for a period of 10 years. An initial tranche of Rs ₹4,500 crore was allocated for development of airports in the country under the scheme, out of which ₹3,751 crore was utilised till February 2024 for reviving 76 airports. Later, an amount of ₹1,000 crore was allocated under Phase-II for the period 2023-26 for development and operationalisation of 50 new airports/heliports/water aerodromes in the country.

The Minister also informed Parliament that a revamped seaplane policy will also be brought out following feedback from the industry. Only two waterdromes could be operationalised for seaplane flights between Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and Statue of Unity in Kevadia, but these also shut soon after the inaugural flight in October 2020.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.