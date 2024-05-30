RBSE Class 10 results declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; 93.03% students clear exam

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer declared the results of Class 10 exam at 5 p.m. on May 29. Students can now check their scores on the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, DigiLocker.gov.in.

Essential login credentials include Roll Number, Date of Birth, and Registration Number mentioned on the admit card.

The Rajasthan education board conducted secondary exams between March 7 and March 30. Around 11 lakh students registered for Class 10 board exams this year.

At least 93.03% of students passed the Class 10 board examination this year, said the Rajasthan Board. The pass percentage of boys is 92.64% meanwhile, the pass percentage of girls is at 93.46%.

