ADVERTISEMENT

RBI says 88% of ₹2,000 notes returned to banks

August 01, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Mumbai

According to the data received from banks, the RBI said the total value of ₹2,000 banknotes received back from circulation is ₹3.14 lakh crore up to July 31, 2023

PTI

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Reserve Bank on August 1 said 88% of the ₹2,000 banknotes valued at ₹3.14 lakh crore have returned to the banking system after it announced the withdrawal of the high-value currency notes from circulation in May.

According to the data received from banks, the RBI said the total value of ₹2,000 banknotes received back from circulation is ₹3.14 lakh crore up to July 31, 2023.

Also read | Impact of ₹2,000 notes withdrawal ‘very very marginal’ on economy: RBI Governor

"Consequently, ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation as at the close of business on July 31 stood at ₹0.42 lakh crore," the Central bank said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As much as 88% of the ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, have since been returned.

The total value of ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation, which amounted to ₹3.62 lakh crore on March 31, 2023, had declined to ₹3.56 lakh crore as at the close of business on May 19, 2023.

Out of the total banknotes in ₹2,000 denomination received back from circulation, about 87% came in the form of deposits and the remaining around 13% has been exchanged into other denomination banknotes.

The Reserve Bank has urged the public to utilise the next two months to deposit and/or exchange the ₹2,000 banknotes held with them to avoid any rush in the last few days before September 30, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US