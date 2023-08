RBI says 88% of ₹2,000 notes returned to banks

August 01, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Mumbai

The Reserve Bank on August 1 said 88% of the ₹2,000 banknotes valued at ₹3.14 lakh crore have returned to the banking system after it announced the withdrawal of the high-value currency notes from circulation in May.

According to the data received from banks, the RBI said the total value of ₹2,000 banknotes received back from circulation is ₹3.14 lakh crore up to July 31, 2023.

"Consequently, ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation as at the close of business on July 31 stood at ₹0.42 lakh crore," the Central bank said in a statement.

As much as 88% of the ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, have since been returned.

The total value of ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation, which amounted to ₹3.62 lakh crore on March 31, 2023, had declined to ₹3.56 lakh crore as at the close of business on May 19, 2023.

Out of the total banknotes in ₹2,000 denomination received back from circulation, about 87% came in the form of deposits and the remaining around 13% has been exchanged into other denomination banknotes.

The Reserve Bank has urged the public to utilise the next two months to deposit and/or exchange the ₹2,000 banknotes held with them to avoid any rush in the last few days before September 30, 2023.