National

RBI Deputy Governor raises concerns over rising Mudra bad loans

more-in

Reserve Bank Deputy Governor M.K. Jain on Tuesday raised concerns over the growing NPA levels in Mudra loans and asked banks to monitor these loans closely.

The Mudra loan scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 to help the highly under-funded small and medium industries with cheap bank loans.

“Mudra is a case in point... while such a massive push would have lifted many beneficiaries out of poverty, there has been some concerns about the growing level of non-performing assets among these borrowers,” Mr. Jain said at Sidbi event on microfinance.

He said banks need to focus on repayment capacity at the appraisal stage itself and monitor loans through the life cycle much more closely.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Economy National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2019 2:02:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rbi-raises-concerns-over-rising-mudra-bad-loans/article30085612.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY