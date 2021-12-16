National

RBI lowers currency limits for Kartarpur pilgrims

Sikh devotees offers prayers as they look towards the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, at the Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor. File   | Photo Credit: AFP

The RBI has lowered the currency limit to ₹11,000 for pilgrims visiting Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan.

“The RBI, in public interest and in consultation with the Central Government, has decided that Indian passport holders and persons of Indian origin carrying the Overseas Citizen of India Card along with their passports travelling to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, Narowal, Pakistan through the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, shall be allowed to carry outside and bring into India at the time of his/her return, only Indian currency notes and/or foreign currency in USD, the total value of which may not exceed ₹11,000/,” it said in a circular.


