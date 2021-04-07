RBI keeps policy rates unchanged, projects GDP growth of 10.5%

Recent surge in COVID-19 infections has created uncertainty over economic growth recovery, says RBI Governor.

The Reserve Bank of India has announced that it will keep policy rates unchanged and will maintain accommodative stance. This was announced in a press meet by Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday.

This is the fifth time in a row that RBI is maintaining status on policy rate. The repo rate remains unchanged at 4%.

Recent surge in COVID-19 infections has created uncertainty over economic growth recovery, says RBI Governor. He said that the FY22 GDP growth forecast has been maintained at 10.5% despite this.

