RBI keeps policy rates unchanged, projects GDP growth of 10.5%

The Reserve Bank of India has announced that it will keep policy rates unchanged and will maintain accommodative stance. This was announced in a press meet by Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday.
This is the fifth time in a row that RBI is maintaining status on policy rate. The repo rate remains unchanged at 4%.
Recent surge in COVID-19 infections has created uncertainty over economic growth recovery, says RBI Governor. He said that the FY22 GDP growth forecast has been maintained at 10.5% despite this.
