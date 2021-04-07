National

RBI keeps policy rates unchanged, projects GDP growth of 10.5%

The Reserve Bank of India has announced that it will keep policy rates unchanged  and will maintain accommodative stance. This was announced in a press meet by Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday.

This is the fifth time in a row that RBI is maintaining status on policy rate. The repo rate remains unchanged at 4%.

Recent surge in COVID-19 infections has created uncertainty over economic growth recovery, says RBI Governor. He said that the FY22 GDP growth forecast has been maintained at 10.5% despite this.

