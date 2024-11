Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai following complaints of acidity, on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).

“Reserve Bank of India Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das experienced acidity and was admitted in Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation. He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2-3 hours. There is no cause for concern. “, RBI spokesperson said.

More details are awaited...

