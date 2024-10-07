ADVERTISEMENT

RBI enters into Currency Swap Agreement with Maldives Monetary Authority

Updated - October 07, 2024 07:53 pm IST

Under the agreement, the MMA is eligible for financing support from the RBI amounting to $400 million under the U.S. Dollar/ Euro Swap Window and ₹30 billion under the INR Swap Window

The Hindu Bureau

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) entered into a Currency Swap Agreement with the Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) under the SAARC Currency Swap Framework 2024-27, on Monday (October 7, 2024) in New Delhi.

Also read | Muizzu in India: RuPay card launch in Maldives, new runway at airport to ease transaction, boost connectivity

Under the agreement, the MMA is eligible for financing support from the RBI amounting to $400 million under the U.S. Dollar/ Euro Swap Window and ₹30 billion under the INR Swap Window. The agreement would be valid till June 18, 2027.

The SAARC Currency Swap Framework came into operation on November 15, 2012, to provide a backstop line of funding for short term foreign exchange liquidity requirements or short-term balance of payments stress till longer term arrangements are made.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US