GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RBI enters into Currency Swap Agreement with Maldives Monetary Authority

Under the agreement, the MMA is eligible for financing support from the RBI amounting to $400 million under the U.S. Dollar/ Euro Swap Window and ₹30 billion under the INR Swap Window

Published - October 07, 2024 07:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo.

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) entered into a Currency Swap Agreement with the Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) under the SAARC Currency Swap Framework 2024-27, on Monday (October 7, 2024) in New Delhi.

Also read | Muizzu in India: RuPay card launch in Maldives, new runway at airport to ease transaction, boost connectivity

Under the agreement, the MMA is eligible for financing support from the RBI amounting to $400 million under the U.S. Dollar/ Euro Swap Window and ₹30 billion under the INR Swap Window. The agreement would be valid till June 18, 2027.

The SAARC Currency Swap Framework came into operation on November 15, 2012, to provide a backstop line of funding for short term foreign exchange liquidity requirements or short-term balance of payments stress till longer term arrangements are made.

Published - October 07, 2024 07:22 pm IST

Related Topics

Reserve Bank of India / Maldives / business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.