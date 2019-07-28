RAW officer appointed as new BSF Director General

IPS officer V.K. Johri has been appointed as the next Director General (DG) of the country’s largest border guarding force, BSF, an official order said on Sunday.

The order has been issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) that is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has Home Minister Amit Shah as its member.

Mr. Johri, a 1984-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, is presently serving as the Special Secretary in the external intelligence agency RAW, under the Cabinet Secretariat.

He will take charge of the Border Security Force from Rajni Kanti Mishra, who retires on August 31.

Officer on Special Duty

The order also stated that Mr. Johri has been appointed as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Union Home Ministry with “immediate effect.” He will retire in September 2020.