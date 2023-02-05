Raw material shortage hinders battery-storage research in India

February 05, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A key challenge faced by researchers investigating battery storage technologies in India is the sourcing of raw materials, Science Minister Jitendra Singh said in response to a recent query in the Rajya Sabha. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman said in her Budget speech last week that the government would provide viability gap funding to encourage development of 4,000 MWh worth of battery storage systems.

“Though the country’s Lithium ion (Li-ion) battery requirement is huge, there is no domestic manufacturing of Li-ion batteries at present and the majority of the demand is catered through imports. Further, the important raw material resources required, such as lithium and cobalt, are scarce and need to be imported. There is no established supply chain for electrode materials and components yet in our country,” Mr. Singh said in a written statement last Friday.

Battery storage systems are critical to electric vehicles as well as for consistently supplying solar and wind power to the electric grid. Having a battery system integrated with a solar power plant will mean that the dependency on coal can be reduced and more renewable energy can be supplied to homes and establishments.

Supporting battery research

The Department of Science & Technology and the Science & Engineering Research Board have supported approximately 75 research and development-related projects in the area of battery storage, which has resulted in several publications and lab level prototypes, Mr. Singh said. In addition, two battery recycling technology research projects were also being supported.

The Central Electro Chemical Research Institute, a lab under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research has established a small scale (1000 cells per day) Li-ion cell manufacturing line at its Chennai unit. This unit has already been given to a start-up company to enable local manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries.

In April 2022, the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited, a public sector body under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, issued a tender for setting up 500 MW/1000 MWh Standalone Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). A first-of-its-kind tender in the country, it aims to provide power distribution companies with storage facilities to be used on an “on-demand” basis.

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitments at the United Nations Conference of Parties in Glasgow in 2021, India aims to reach a target of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. This hinges on the success of the solar-BESS system.