RAW ex-chief Rajinder Khanna appointed Deputy National Security Adviser

Former Director of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) has been appointed as the next Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA).

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Rajinder Khanna, former Secretary and currently OSD (Neighbourhood Studies) (National Security Council Secretariat) as Deputy NSA,” a notification said on Tuesday.

The position has been vacant since Arvind Gupta had stepped down after completion of his contractual term in August.