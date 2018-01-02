National

RAW ex-chief Rajinder Khanna appointed Deputy National Security Adviser

Former Director of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) has been appointed as the next Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA).

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Rajinder Khanna, former Secretary and currently OSD (Neighbourhood Studies) (National Security Council Secretariat) as Deputy NSA,” a notification said on Tuesday.

The position has been vacant since Arvind Gupta had stepped down after completion of his contractual term in August.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 18, 2020 3:23:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/raw-ex-chief-rajinder-khanna-appointed-deputy-national-security-adviser/article22353492.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY