Raw caste census data given to Social Justice Ministry for classification: Rai

New Delhi

10 February 2021 15:47 IST

The raw data of the Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) conducted in 2011 has been handed over to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for classification and categorisation, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the SECC was carried out by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) and the then Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) in rural and urban areas respectively. Rai said the SECC-2011 data excluding the caste data has been finalised and published by MoRD and HUPA and the Registrar General, India had provided logistics and technical support in conducting the SECC-2011.

“The raw caste data has been handed over to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for classification and categorisation,” he said in a written reply to a question.

The minister said in Census, the castes and tribes which are specifically notified as Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as per the President Order under the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order 1950 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order 1950 are enumerated.