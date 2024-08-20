Ravneet Singh Bittu from Rajasthan, Kiran Choudhary from Haryana among nine BJP nominees for Rajya Sabha bypolls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) announced nine candidates for bypolls to the Rajya Sabha, to be held on September 3, fielding Union Ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu and George Kurian from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, respectively, and former Congress leader Kiran Choudhary from Haryana.

Ms. Choudhary’s nomination is significant in the context of the upcoming Assembly election in Haryana. She joined the BJP recently from the Congress, alleging “humiliation” and herself and of her daughter, former MP Shruti Choudhary. Daughter-in-law of the late Haryana Chief Minister Bansi Lal, Ms. Choudhary holds sway mostly among Jats in Bhiwani and its neighbouring areas, and with her nomination, the BJP expects to benefit in the high stakes Assembly election.

Bihar has two seats going for the Rajya Sabha byelection, and the BJP has officially nominated Bar Council of India president Manan Kumar Mishra from one seat, and pledged support to Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) leader Upendra Kushwaha. The bypoll in Bihar has been necessitated by the election of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misa Bharati and the BJP’s Vivek Thakur to the Lok Sabha, after which they resigned their Rajya Sabha seats.

In Odisha, the BJP is looking to expand its creeping acquisition of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders, nominating Mamata Mohanta, who quit as a BJD MP in the Rajya Sabha in July, and is now fighting the bypoll as a BJP candidate, to increase the BJP’s number in the Upper House, while reducing the BJD’s strength to eight MPs there.

The BJP’s Tripura unit chief, Rajib Bhattacharjee, has been nominated from Tripura.

From Assam, BJP has fielded Mission Ranjan Das and former Union Minister Rameswar Teli as its candidates. Mr. Teli, a former Union Minister, had given up his Lok Sabha seat in Diburgarh in 2024 for former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to contest, and has been rewarded with a Rajya Sabha berth, while Mr. Das, one of the first BJP MLAs in Assam, has been nominated keeping in mind the sensitivities of old-timers, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) loyalists in the State unit.

Dhairyashil Mohan Patil, former MLA from the Peasant and Workers Party of India (PWPI), has been nominated from Maharashtra. He joined the BJP in February 2023. In the 2019 Assembly elections, Mr. Patil lost the Pen constituency in Raigad district to BJP candidate Ravi Sheth Patil by 24,051 votes. In contrast, he had narrowly won the same seat in 2014, securing victory by just 4,120 votes. As the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election approaches, the BJP is strengthening its position in the region by nominating Mr. Patil to the Rajya Sabha.

Elections to 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats in nine States will be held on September 3.

Ten of these seats fell vacant as the sitting members, including Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal and Jyotiraditya Scindia, were elected to the Lok Sabha. Bypolls are also being held for one seat each in Telangana and Odisha.