Ravi Shankar Prasad flings barbs at Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s speech in Parliament

August 12, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The BJP on Saturday asked Rahul Gandhi if he expected the Armed Forces to resort to shooting at Indians in violence-hit Manipur, and alleged the Congress leader did not have democratic thought in his mind.

Noting that Mr. Gandhi had claimed the Armed Forces could restore peace in the State within two days if allowed, BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked if Mr. Gandhi wanted what his grandmother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had done by ordering the Air Force to drop bombs in Aizawl in 1966.

The Congress has said the Indian Air Force was then used to target armed militant groups.

“Does Rahul Gandhi expect Armed Forces to fire upon Indians in Manipur where there is tension? Or should harmony be spread there and efforts be made to bring people together?” Mr. Prasad asked. He accused Mr. Gandhi of delivering an “inciting speech” in Parliament.

Though some of his controversial references in the Lok Sabha were expunged, Mr. Gandhi had reiterated his allegations at a press conference, at which he said the government’s politics had led to the “murder” of ‘Bharat Mata’ in Manipur.

“He neither understands the country nor its politics,” Mr. Prasad said, asking Mr. Gandhi to not use “such shameful and irresponsible language”.

The BJP leader referred to the killings of Sikhs in the 1984 communal violence and the Nellie massacre in 1983 to ask how Mr. Gandhi would describe them.

“It is the Congress which divided the country,” Mr. Prasad alleged.

Mr. Prasad said the former Congress chief owed his position to his family name and not to his abilities. “He should not exhibit his incapabilities to the country every day,” the BJP leader said.

He also accused the Opposition of behaving in an "utterly irresponsible" manner during the monsoon session of Parliament by disrupting it frequently.

The BJP leader hit back at the Congress and its Leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Mr. Chowdhury constantly disrupted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply during the debate on the no-confidence motion, Mr. Prasad said, and noted his reference to a “fugitive” to target the PM.

“If the Opposition conducts itself in such a manner, the government will surely press ahead with the passage of Bills and will not stop work because of its disruptions,” Mr. Prasad said.