Raut lauds Rahul’s efforts in forging Opposition unity

April 14, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - PUNE

Remarking that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) illusions of a “divided Opposition” would be shattered in the next general election, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on April 14 expressed confidence that all Opposition parties would stand united before the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

Mr. Raut further lauded the efforts of Congressman Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to forge Opposition unity, while remarking that it was the duty of all Opposition parties to keep their past differences aside and come together.

“The dialogue between Mr. Gandhi, Mr. Kharge with other Opposition leaders is extremely hopeful. The BJP’s view has always been that the Opposition must be divided and they have actively conspired to this end… but this illusion of theirs will be shattered and the entire Opposition will remain united in the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” said the Rajya Sabha MP.

Mr. Raut’s remarks come a day after his Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ally, NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Mr. Kharge and Mr. Gandhi at the Congress president’s residence and spoke on the need to speak to like-minded parties, in order to fight for issues concerning people.

“Good sign”

The Sena (UBT) leader said that it was a “good sign” that things were moving on the Opposition front given that Mr. Pawar’s meeting with Mr. Kharge and Mr. Gandhi came after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav met with the Congressmen.

“Earlier this week, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav also met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. I have read today that Rahul Gandhi will be meeting West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as well and we [Sena (UBT)] welcome that as well…Uddhav Thackeray has always been speaking the need for Opposition unity,” Mr. Raut said.

He informed that senior Congress leader and party general secretary K.C. Venugopal would be coming to meet Mr. Thackeray next week, on behalf of Mr. Kharge.

Mr. Raut, known for his affinity with Mr. Gandhi, remarked that the former Congress MP was “a popular leader” who was struggling with the dictatorship-like situation currently prevailing in India.

“So, it is our [Opposition leaders’] duty to keep all differences aside and support Mr. Gandhi by joining in this struggle,” said Mr. Raut.

The Sena (UBT) leader further claimed that there was an atmosphere in Maharashtra that the Opposition MVA could well win 40 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats, if the three parties contested together.