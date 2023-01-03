Ration card entitlement halved, Modi govt. falsely trumpeting free ration decision, says Congress

January 03, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - New Delhi

The discontinuation of Pradhan Mantri Gramin Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMKAY) hurts the poor and benefits only the Narendra Modi government, the Congress said on Tuesday.

The Modi government, the party said is falsely trumpeting the free 5 kg of grains under National Food Security Act (NFSA) as a historic decision benefiting the poor, when in fact, the monthly expenses of ration card holders will only increase.

In a statement here, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said the move was taken without consultations with the State government or deliberating it in Parliament.

“The Modi government is falsely trumpeting the free 5 kg of grains under the NFSA as a historic decision benefiting the poor. The main beneficiary, however is the Modi government which will save over ₹1 lakh crore and a not ration card holders whose spending will increase,” Mr. Ramesh noted.

The Congress General Secretary pointed out that for the two-years 81 crore ration card holders were eligible for 10 kgs of food grain per person (5 kg under PMGKAY and 5 kg under NFSA) but now will get only 5 kg.

The monthly expenditure for a family of five could now go up by ₹750 every month which is around ₹9,000 more every year.

“Consider a person earlier getting 10 kgs of wheat. They paid ₹10 for 5 kgs under NFSA, and received 5 kgs free of cost under PMGKAY. Now, they save ₹10 on the NFSA wheat, but are forced to buy 5 kgs of wheat on the open market, which costs around ₹150-175,” Mr. Ramesh explained.

He said that the PMGKAY was introduced due to deep economic distress during the COVID-19 pandemic and the situation has hardly improved.

“Every basic necessity is more expensive than it was at the time of the UPA government, incomes of the majority of Indians have not risen and unemployment is at a record high,” he claimed.

He also sought to remind Mr. Modi on his own objections in 2013 when the Congress led UPA government brought NFSA. “CM Modi who opposed NFSA now claims credit for this pro-poor UPA policy as PM. U-Turn Ustad strikes again,” he tweeted, posting Mr. Modi’s 2013 letter to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Mr. Modi in the capacity of Gujarat Chief Minister had particularly opposed to the entitlement of 5 Kg food grains per month per person ceiling which he said would meet only 20% of daily calorie requirement of the beneficiary.