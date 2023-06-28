Six killed, 25 injured as rath comes in contact with high-tension wire in Tripura

June 28, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Agartala

Six people were killed and 25 injured when a rath (chariot) caught fire after coming in contact with a high-tension wire during a procession at Kumarghat town in north Tripura on Wednesday.

The police said a large crowd had gathered for the Jagannath Rath Yatra in the afternoon. People were pulling the chariot, made of iron and decorated with wooden and plastic items, when a 133 kv overhead cable fell on it, setting the structure on fire. Six people were charred, while the others sustained injuries due to electrocution and stampede. Some of the injured persons were said to be in a critical condition.

The deceased were identified as Sima Paul, 33, Sushmita Baidya, 30, Rupak Das, 40, Soma Biswas, 28, Rohan Das, 9, and Shan Malakar, 9.

Chief Minister Manik Saha rushed to the town and condoled the deaths. He earlier instructed senior government officials to coordinate relief and rescue operations.